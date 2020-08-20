Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 170.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,406 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after buying an additional 1,346,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,071,000 after buying an additional 1,344,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,688. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

