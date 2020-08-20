Alps Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.