Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $286.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.