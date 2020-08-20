Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 528 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

TJX opened at $57.45 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.