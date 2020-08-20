Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $320.09 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $349,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,489.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

