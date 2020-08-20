Alps Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

