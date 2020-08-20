Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 119,659 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $34,029,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 169,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

