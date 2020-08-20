IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,125 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 163.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wendys were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 124,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

