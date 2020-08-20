Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,714 shares of company stock worth $47,327,721. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.