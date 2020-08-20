Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

