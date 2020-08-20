Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,649,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.81 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

