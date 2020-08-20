Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,173,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

NYSE:SYF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

