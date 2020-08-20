LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,656,743 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Laredo Petroleum worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $9,206,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 920,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 656,733 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares during the period.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.20. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.