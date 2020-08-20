Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mimecast by 37.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mimecast by 59.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mimecast by 15.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at $436,650.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,042 shares of company stock valued at $16,210,032. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIME opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.