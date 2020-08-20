Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 375.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE M opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.50. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

