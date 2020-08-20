Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

