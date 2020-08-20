Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $2,122,738. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Cfra reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

