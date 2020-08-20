Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,092,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,288,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

