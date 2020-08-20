LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

