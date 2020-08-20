Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

