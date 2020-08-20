Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

