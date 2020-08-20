IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $229.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

