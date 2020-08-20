Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 294.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 176,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 142,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 128.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 147.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

