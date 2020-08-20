LSV Asset Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,198.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

