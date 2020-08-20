LSV Asset Management Purchases New Shares in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of FBL Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 184,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $25,047.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.