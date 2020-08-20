BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $24.72 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

