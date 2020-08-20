LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,200 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.95% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 356.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 91,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 234.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

