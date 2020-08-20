LSV Asset Management Acquires 200 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

