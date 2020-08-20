LSV Asset Management Sells 15,700 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.74% of RBB Bancorp worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $12.86 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $258.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 408,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

