Bessemer Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in Entergy by 103.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Entergy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

