Bessemer Group Inc. Has $540,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,426 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

