Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.37.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

