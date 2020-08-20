IFP Advisors Inc Buys 198 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Emcor Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Emcor Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

