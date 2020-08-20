Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,079.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,437.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.