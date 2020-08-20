Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,608 shares of company stock worth $4,758,234. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.