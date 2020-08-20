Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,079.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,437.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

