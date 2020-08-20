Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $993,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,079.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,437.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

