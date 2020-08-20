DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $221,000 in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 276.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $5,760,345.00. Insiders have sold 10,624,899 shares of company stock worth $386,278,793 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

