Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 227.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 28.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

