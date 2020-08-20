2,828 Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ASGN by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ASGN opened at $71.76 on Thursday. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,440,219.25. Insiders have sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock worth $10,567,364 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

