Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.78 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of SYNNEX worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at $191,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

