ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,590 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

