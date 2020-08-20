Tracy L. Roberts Sells 24,145 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGII. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

