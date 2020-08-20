Owen Beacom Sells 28,350 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $382,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at $853,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Owen Beacom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Owen Beacom sold 13,647 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $188,055.66.

On Friday, July 31st, Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $142,866.24.

On Monday, August 3rd, Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34.

Shares of BY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

