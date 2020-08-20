Owen Beacom Sells 28,350 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $382,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at $853,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Owen Beacom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Owen Beacom sold 13,647 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $188,055.66.
- On Friday, July 31st, Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $142,866.24.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34.
Shares of BY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.
Several analysts have commented on BY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
