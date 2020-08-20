Wajid Ali Sells 4,807 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $425,948.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $42,746,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $28,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

