$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $18,310,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NP opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

