$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $18,310,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NP opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neenah (NP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tracy L. Roberts Sells 24,145 Shares of Digi International Inc. Stock
Tracy L. Roberts Sells 24,145 Shares of Digi International Inc. Stock
Owen Beacom Sells 28,350 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc Stock
Owen Beacom Sells 28,350 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc Stock
Wajid Ali Sells 4,807 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc Stock
Wajid Ali Sells 4,807 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc Stock
$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neenah Inc This Quarter
$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neenah Inc This Quarter
Deutsche Wohnen Hits New 52-Week High at $51.10
Deutsche Wohnen Hits New 52-Week High at $51.10
Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report