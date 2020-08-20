Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.10

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.