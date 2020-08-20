Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03).

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.93.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

