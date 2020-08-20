Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.45. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

NYSE:WCC opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 808,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $4,082,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

