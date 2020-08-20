James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 36,900 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,160,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 27,647 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $884,980.47.

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,342.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 670.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 451.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 53,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

